Jayne Davis Named COO At tvg hospitality, Katie Millar Named GM Of Orion Amphitheater

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — tvg hospitality, the venue development and management company founded by Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons, announced the hire of Jayne Davis as Chief Operating Officer and Katie Millar as General Manager of the Orion Amphitheater.

Based in New York, Davis brings 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry to her new executive role. Before joining tvg, Davis served as the Senior Vice President of Operations Development at OTG Management, Head of Opening Operations at Soho House and led Operations and Food & Beverage across all Starwood Hotels brands including St. Regis, W and Westin.

Millar also brings a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry to her new gig, with past roles in event production at Spectra Venue Management and Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

She also oversaw multiple venues for the City of Mississauga, Ontario and was Assistant General Manager in Live Nation’s Clubs & Theatres division, where she set records for annual revenue.

tvg, which recently expanded to the U.S., currently operates multiple properties in London, including Goods Way, Southwick Quarter and the Social and has projects in development in Washington D.C., Nashville, Detroit, and Austin.