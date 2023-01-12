Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris Ashley McBryde Among The Artists Announced For A Leslie Jordan Tribute And Benefit Concert

Leslie Jordan at the National Book Festival in September (Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The late actor, comedian, writer, and singer Leslie Jordan will be honored with an all-star tribute concert next month at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Set for February 19th, the “Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan” tribute will feature a collection of live performances and storytelling, sharing insights into Jordan’s life.

Performers announced for the show include Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard, in addition to special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan and more.

For the house band, the tribute has assembled an impressive group of musicians, including three ACM Instrumentalist of the Year, who all performed on Jordan’s 2021 debut album, Company’s Comin’.

The tribute will help raise funds for the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare condition that causes fragile, blistering skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Tickets for the show go on sale on January 13th at Opry.com