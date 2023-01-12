AIMP Elects Michael Lau As National Chair And Chapter President In New York

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Executive Committee of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) announced the unanimous election of Imachew Music and Middle Foot Music’s Michael Lau as the organization’s National Chair for 2023 and 2024.

Lau, who was also re-elected to serve another term as President of AIMP’s New York Chapter, will coordinate between all of AIMP’s four chapters to develop and deliver educational events and coordinate outreach to bolster the independent music publishing community.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as AIMP National Chair, and I would like to thank the Executive Committee for putting their trust in me,” said Lau. “As the music industry continues to evolve, it is our duty to educate the independent music publishing community on how new trends, legislation, and technology will affect them, as well as advocate for their interests. I look forward to carrying that mission forward in the massive footsteps of previous National Chairs John Ozier and Teri Nelson Carpenter.”

Along with his role at AIMP, Lau is a member of the Operations Committee of The MLC (Mechanical Licensing Collective), where he reviews current processes from music metadata through payment processing to revolutionize how songwriters and music publishers are paid.

Lau also serves on the Advisory Boards of Jammber and MyPart Inc., is an Advisor & Mentor for the NYU Steinhardt Music Business Program’s Entrepreneurship course, and is an Alumni Mentor at Berklee College of Music.

He is the owner of the independent music publishing company Imachew Music (ASCAP) and Middle Foot Music (BMI), which oversees both his own compositions and work by other creators.

Lau’s resume includes past senior roles at Round Hill Music, and Warner Chappell Music, among others.