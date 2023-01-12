The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Ian Bohen – “Yellowstone,” “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” “Mad Men”

Ian is an amazingly down-to-earth guy who’s very revealing. In this really fun conversation Ian explains why in show business it’s not about “who you know but who knows YOU” and how that helped him land the role of Ryan on “Yellowstone.” Ian talks about why it’s so great about working with Kevin Costner and why growing up on his grandfather’s ranch helped him understand the character of Ryan. He describes the fun and challenges of bringing back his role of Peter Hale from the MTV Teen Wolf show and how that was a big adjustment for him. He explains how being in “Mad Men,” changed his life and much more. This was a really fun interview with an actor with a very impressive string of roles who’s worked on some of the biggest shows in television history!