Seeker Music Acquires Music Catalogs of Songwriters John Ryan and Jon Bellion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Seeker Music, a new music rights and publishing company, was founded in 2020 by songwriter Evan “Kidd” Bogart (Beyonce) and is based out of Los Angeles. The company announced today (January 12) it has acquired the catalogs of two influential pop songwriters: John Ryan (One Direction, Maroon 5, John Legend) and Jon Bellion (Camila Cabello, Eminem, Miley Cyrus).

In a separate deal, Seeker has acquired select catalogs from two of its fellow songwriter-helmed music companies: Family Affair Productions and Arthouse Entertainment. The Family Affair deal includes their share of Ryan’s publishing as well as their share of publishing rights from another of today’s top songwriters, Teddy Geiger, while the Arthouse deal includes that company’s share of Bellion’s publishing.

For everyone involved, the deal was a full-circle moment. Ryan said, “Knowing and working alongside Evan for so long, Seeker made the most sense for my catalog. Evan ‘gets’ what it’s like to make music, and I feel confident knowing I’ve put my songs in the hands of Evan and his team.”

Some of Ryan’s other credits include songs for the solo careers of Harry Styles, Niall Horan (“Slow Hands”) and Louis Tomlinson, Jessie Ware, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

Bellion’s catalog also represents Seeker’s forward-looking emphasis on contemporary catalogs, with solid and powerful songwriting, to complement their legacy acquisitions. In addition to being a well-known solo artist himself, Bellion has co-written hits for Eminem and Rihanna (“The Monster”), Maroon 5 (“Memories”), Camila Cabello (“Shameless,” “Liar”), Miley Cyrus (“Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner”), and seven of the tracks on Justin Bieber’s chart-topping 2021 album Justice.

In addition, he has released two albums under his own name, 2016’s The Human Condition, which reached the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and included the Top 20 hit “All Time Low,” and 2018’s Glory Sound Prep, which included collaborations with Quincy Jones, Roc Marciano, RZA, B.Keyz and Travis Mendes.

Bogart said, “These songs and songwriters haven’t just soundtracked my life (and everyone else’s) this past decade; they’ve defined what modern-day pop music sounds like. Getting to work with such influential songs that will continue to define what pop music will be for years to come is an opportunity that we at Seeker couldn’t be more excited about.”