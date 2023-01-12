Wasserman Music Announces Six New Agent Hires

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Wasserman Music, the full-service, artist-first agency, announced today (January 12) the addition of six new agents. Jake Bernstein, Ollie Seaman, Juan Toro, Natalka Dudynsky, Jesse Fayne, and Matt Malcolm join the agency’s growing global team.

Wasserman Music EVP and Managing Executive Lee Anderson says of the hires, “Wasserman continues to be thoughtful about ways to grow our footprint in the Music Industry and expand our ability to service our world-renowned clients. It is critical that anyone who joins our team shares our ethos, and the additions of Jake, Ollie, Juan, Natalka, Jesse and Matt do just that. We are thrilled to welcome them and their clients to the Wasserman family.”

The new hires will work across Wasserman’s offices worldwide, adding to the already top-tier team of remarkable industry professionals bringing new, invigorating ideas and more incredible talent to the table.

• Bernstein, born and raised in New York, is a 10-year veteran music agent and comes to Wasserman from UTA, where he launched Subtronics’ branded two-day multi-stage festival Cyclops Cove, Jessica Audiffred’s Mad House festival in Mexico City with OCESA, and multiple sold-out Red Rocks concerts for Subtronics and Boogie T. During the COVID-19 shut-down, Bernstein helped develop a national drive-in concert model and oversaw over 100 drive-in shows that brought live music back in a safe environment. Artists that Bernstein represents at Wasserman Music include Ace Aura, Black Carl!, Boogie T, BOOGIE T.RIO, Deadcrow, Dirt Monkey, G-Space, HE$H, Jessica Audiffred, LEVEL UP, MUST DIE!, Riot Ten, SIPPY, smith., SubDocta, Subtronics, TRUTH, Vampa, and VILLA. He will be based in Los Angeles.

• Seaman comes to Wasserman from Earth Agency, where he spent the past seven years building the live and DJ careers of acts such as DJ Seinfeld, HAAi, Sofia Kourtesis, CC:DISCO!, and Chaos In The CBD, as well as fast-rising newcomers Skin On Skin, Anish Kumar and Mona Yim. He will be based in London.

• Toro joins Wasserman representing artists including Anuel AA, Wisin y Yandel, and Lunay. He began his career at the Latin and Tropical music agency Ralph Mercado Management (RMM), working with personalities such as Hector Lavoe, Willie Colon, Eddie Palmieri, Ray Baretto and Tito Puente. In 1990, Toro co-founded The Relentless Agency, representing contemporary Latin artists including Rubén Blades, Marc Anthony, La India, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor Manuelle, Millie Quezada, and Obie Bermudez. He will be based in Brooklyn.

• Dudynsky will join Wasserman in February as a Casinos and Performing Arts Centers agent based in Los Angeles. Working alongside VP Kevin Kastrup, Dudynsky will expand Wasserman’s Casinos Department to focus on performing arts center bookings across North America. Prior to Wasserman Music, she worked at ICM Partners for 25 years, 21 of them in the agency’s Concerts Department focused on corporate and casino bookings. She is an IEBA member. Outside of work, Dudynsky coaches and referees youth soccer, and supports the Los Angeles Food Bank through donations and on-site packaging of food; she also supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

• Fayne joins Wasserman as a Fairs and Festivals agent based in Brooklyn, handling international festivals across the agency’s roster. In his new role he will grow the company’s global performance scope. Previously at William Morris Endeavor (WME) for over 10 years, he grew from intern to festival department assistant to agent. Fayne played an integral role in globalizing the festival operations at WME, starting the International Festival Department in London, while concurrently working in WME’s electronic department representing artists including: Charlotte De Witte, Polo & Pan, Mochakk, and Reinier Zonneveld.

• Malcolm joins Wasserman as a Fairs and Festivals agent based in Nashville. In his new role, he will expand Wasserman’s reach and relationships, with a focus on Country and Americana events. His experience includes 10+ years at William Morris Endeavors’ Nashville team, where he served as an agent for artists including Chancey Williams, Catie Offerman, Smithfield, Liv Warfield, and others. During the pandemic, he held positions at Quay Entertainment in LA and CUE Audio in Nashville. Malcolm has been an active participant in the Country Music Association (CMA), the Americana Music Association (AMA), the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA), and the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA).