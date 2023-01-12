Notes Live’s Receives Final Approval For The Sunset-An Outdoor Music Amphitheater in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Notes Live (previously B-Entertainment) announced in April 2022 plans to build an 8,000-capacity, $40M dollar outdoor amphitheater in Colorado Springs. On Wednesday (January 11), the Colorado Springs City Council gave its final approval for construction, set to begin in 2023.

The state-of-the-art open-air amphitheater is to be located in the Polaris Pointe district of Colorado Springs. The amphitheater, called The Sunset, will host all genres of music and touring acts on the same campus as Notes Live’s current mid-sized music venue Boot Barn Hall.

The Sunset will offer a view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak, right behind the stage as each concert begins, with the United States Air Force Academy stadium on the left and the iconic Air Force chapel on the right. In addition, The Sunset will feature VIP luxury firepit suites, restaurants and a chophouse with a top-shelf rooftop bar offering over 150 of the rarest bourbons in the world.

“We look forward to working closely with the City, adjacent neighbors, Air Force Academy, the community, and those who share our excitement of being able to bring high caliber outdoor music performances to the Pikes Peak region,” said JW Roth, CEO and Chairman of Notes Live.

In 2022, Notes Live announced new music and entertainment complexes in Colorado Springs, Gainesville, GA, and Murfreesboro, TN. The company has plans to operate in a half dozen markets by the end of 2023, with expansions to six additional markets planned over the next five years.