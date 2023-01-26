Rockaway Records Acquires Rare Tape Consoles Used During The Beatles’ Abbey Road Sessions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music memorabilia retailer Rockaway Records announced the acquisition of a pair of rare Beatles artifacts – two tape recording consoles that were used extensively by the band while recording at Abbey Road Studios.

The consoles, known as BTR 2s, helped to capture some of the band’s most iconic records, including “Revolver,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Abbey Road” and many more but were also used by artists such as Pink Floyd, Jeff Beck, Deep Purple, during recordings at the London studio.

The BTR 2, which was introduced by EMI in the 1950s, was a successor to the BTR 1 and featured remote control via push-button solenoid controls automatic tape lifters, and variable speed spooling. The console was designed to be fully modular, allowing the addition or removal of components.

The console included a mechanical recording deck, a control unit with a VU meter, the recording amplifier and oscillator and their power units, a replay amp, and a separate power unit for the reply device.

According to Rockaway, it is believed that the two consoles are the only surviving Beatles E.M.I. / Abbey Road studios recording consoles that exist today.

“We’ve had a lot of amazing memorabilia over the last 40 years, but this is probably the most exciting and definitely the most important piece of music memorabilia we have ever had,” stated Wayne Johnson, owner of Rockaway Records.

These rare and historic consoles are currently for sale as-is for $225,000.

For more about Rockaway Records, check out the current profile of company President Wayne Johnson by Larry LeBlanc.