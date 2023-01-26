Gibson Gives To Provide Nashville Venues With Overdose Response Kits

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Gibson Gives, the philanthropic arm of the famed Gibson instrument brand, announced that they will equip live music venues in the Nashville area with the tools needed to respond to an opioid overdose.

According to Gibson Gives, their TEMPO program (Training and Empowering Musicians to Prevent Overdose) will provide ONEbox™ opioid emergency response kits–which contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication Naloxone to more than 72 live music venues in the Nashville metro area.

The program was announced on Thursday, in partnership with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Gibson Gives’ TEMPO Program is a Gibson Gives’ TEMPO program (Training and Empowering Musicians to Prevent Overdose) is a partnership of 12 music-industry related non-profits across the U.S. including MusiCares, The Scars Foundation, The Roadie Clinic, Sandgaard Foundation, Sims Foundation, Harbor Path, Musicians For Overdose Prevention, Life By Music, Passenger Recovery, National Harm Reduction, and Solace For Hope which provide life-saving training for using Naloxone to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

TEMPO has been training musicians, crew members, music industry professionals, and non-profits on how to properly administer Naloxone. The ONEbox is a self-contained, video-enabled opioid overdose rescue response first aid kit which contains two doses of Naloxone, which will be available and ready to use at participating venues.

ONEbox was invented by West Virginia native and entrepreneur, Joe Murphy who created the box after seeing the devastation the opioid crisis caused in his hometown community.