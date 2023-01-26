City Winery Announces Inaugural Fundraiser For Black History Month & Women’s History Month

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — City Winery announced plans to host a series of live events that will highlight diversity and inclusion, celebrating Black History Month in February and honoring women and gender justice for Women’s History Month in March.

During February, Black History Month, City Winery will host “Still I Rise” which will include performances from Sheila E., Michelle Buteau, Lalah Hathaway, Chrisette Michele, Avery*Sunshine, Shemekia Copeland, Eric Benét, SUCH, Teedra Moses, Marquel Jordan, Eric Roberson & Jeff Bradshaw, Mike Phillips, J. Howell, ZO! & Tall Black Guy and BLKBOK.

During March, the lineup for artists and thought leaders includes Vanessa Carlton, Elle Varner, Keke Wyatt, Karen Hunter (Journalist), Jill Santopolo (NY Times Best Selling Author), Storm Large, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michelle Buteau.

“At City Winery we aim to foster an environment that invites people from all walks of life into our ecosystem and gives everyone a chance to proverbially be on-stage,” said Michael Dorf, CEO of City Winery. “We are thrilled to celebrate and recognize diverse voices that empower and inspire during Black History Month and Women’s History Month.”

The concerts will take place at City Winery outlets across North America, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Nashville and Hudson Valley.

As part of the initiatives, City Winery will donate a portion of the proceeds from select events to organizations that include Black Feminist Future, Black Voters Matter, and In Our Own Voice in February, and Sister Reach, Sister Song, and Women’s Refugee Commission in March.

Additionally, City Winery will produce a limited edition, custom labeled wine which will be available for purchase online and at the performances. A portion of the proceeds from both ticket sales and wine sales will benefit these various organizations.