The Department of Homeland Security Proposes Steep Rate Hikes For Artist Visas

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Department of Homeland Security has proposed rate increases that would make touring in the United States for international artists significantly more expensive.

The proposed rate increase would see the filing fees for regularly processed O-type visa petitions increase from $460 to $1,655 (including an Asylum Program Fee), an increase of 260%.

Similarly, processing fees for P-type, including P-1B petitions would rise by 251% from $460 to $1,615 per petition, also inclusive of a surcharge for the Asylum Program.

Fees for ‘premium processing’ of visa requests would remain unchanged at $2,500 under the proposed rule changes.

According to the Department, the fee changes are intended to reduce the annual $1 billion dollar budget shortfall for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which receives approximately 96 percent of its funding from its customers in the form of filing fees.

The last fee adjustment occurred in 2016 and the new rules were intended to go into effect in 2020 but were delayed during the pandemic.

The Department of Homeland Security is currently accepting comments from stakeholders about the proposed change. The 60-day public comment period begin on Jan. 4, 2023, and will end on March 6, 2023.

To offer comment on the proposed fee changes, click here.