The Foo Fighters And The Killers Lead The Lineup For Sea.Hear.Now 2023

ASBURY PARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed the lineup for the 2023 edition of the Sea.Hear.Now festival, lead by the Foo Fighters and The Killers.

Set for North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17, the festival features three stages of music with a bill that includes Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more.

The fest will also feature a surf contest with some of the top names in surfing from the East Coast competing in a team format. The teams, captained by professional surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer, will compete in multiple heats with the winning team awarded for the most wins based on overall style and creativity.

The surf competition will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin, female surfers Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and Montauk’s Pat Schmidt.

Sea.Hear.Now’s artistic components include Legendary Jersey Shore artist Jay Alders, who will be at the forefront of the event this year as his ocean related display of panels will envelop the ocean side of the boardwalk, with favorite local artists featured on the boardwalk side.

In Bradley Park, e Transparent Gallery will feature artwork from participating festival musicians along with special pop-up performances.

Presales for the festival begin on February 9th.