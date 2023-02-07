Polly Samson And David Gilmour Accuse Roger Waters Of Lip Syncing, Antisemitism

(CelebrityAccess) — Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, and his wife, Pink Floyd lyricist Polly Samson took former bandmate Roger Waters to task on social media for his a number of alleged character flaws, including antisemitism.

Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense. — pollysamson (@PollySamson) February 6, 2023

Gilmour shared his wife’s tweet on his own Twitter feed, adding, “Every word demonstrably true.”

Waters has been a vocal supporter of the BDS Movement (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) which seeks to pressure Israel into meeting what the movement’s supporters claim are its obligations under international law towards occupied Palestine and its citizens.

Waters has also been accused of antisemitism for his use of the Star of David and Swastika imagery during his concerts, and for his criticism of Jewish political figures such as Sheldon Adelson, the late Jewish-American Republican donor.

A rep for Waters responded on his own verified Twitter account on Monday, writing: “Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson, which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position.”

In the past, Waters has vehemently denied being antisemitic.