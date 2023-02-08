‘An Evening With James Taylor and His All-Star Band’ 2023 Summer Tour Announced

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest James Taylor during Thursday's May 2, 2019 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Iconic singer-songwriter and R&R Hall of Fame inductee James Taylor and His All-Star Band will head out on the An Evening With James Taylor and His All-Star Band North American tour for Summer 2023. The trek kicks off in May in Woodinville, WA, and wraps up on July 1 in Philadelphia in support of his latest release, American Standard (2020).

The Summer trek is different than the Las Vegas residency Taylor and his band already announced for June 2023 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

James Taylor and his All-Star Band Tour Dates

May 25 Chateau Ste. Michelle Woodinville, WA

May 26 Chateau Ste. Michelle Woodinville, WA

May 28 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

May 30 Stanford University – Frost Amphitheater Palo Alto, CA

May 31 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

June 13 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS

June 15 The Wharf Amphitheater Orange Beach, AL

June 16 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

June 18 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Birmingham, AL

June 20 Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL

June 21 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

June 23 Soaring Eagle Outdoor Amphitheatre Mt. Pleasant, MI

June 26 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

June 27 Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME

June 29 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel Woods, NY

July 1 TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA

The Chelsea Vegas Residency

June 3, 2023 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

June 4, 2023 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

June 7, 2023 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

June 9, 2023 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

June 10, 2023 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan