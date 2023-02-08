Tour News: Trace Adkins, Ministry, Carlos Santana, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, & Nickel Creek

TOUR ANNOUNCEMENTS

Carlos Santana – The guitar virtuoso has announced he is extending his Las Vegas Residency through November at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The residency is now in year 11. The new dates for the show titled An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live are September 6, 8-10, 13, 15-17, and November 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 10) at 10 am PST with VIP packages available. Ticket prices start at $99.50 each.

Previously announced shows, which are on sale now, are scheduled May 17, 19-21, 24, 26-28.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, which helps kids on the path to productive, fulfilling lives through music industry internships and access to music education.

______________________

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – The band Yeah Yeah Yeahs has announced they will be hitting the tour circuit this summer with The Faint and Perfume Genius as support.

The upcoming tour features dates across North America throughout May and June before heading overseas in July for a weekend in Japan and several shows in Europe during August.

The tour begins May 3 in our nation’s capitol at The Anthem and wraps up June 10 Berkeley’s Greek Theatre.

Tickets for their upcoming dates go on sale Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Tour Dates

5/03 – The Anthem — Washington, DC

5/05 — Shaky Knees Music Festival — Atlanta, GA

5/07 — 713 Music Hall — Houston, TX ~

5/09 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — Irving, TX

5/12 — Kilby Block Party — Salt Lake City, UT

5/13 — Just Like Heaven — Pasadena, CA

5/26 — Boston Calling Music Festival — Allston, MA

6/01 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island — Chicago, IL

6/03 — Armory — Minneapolis, MN *

6/05 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO *

6/07 — Marymoor Live — Redmond, WA *

6/08 — McMenamins Edgefield — Troutdale, OR *

6/10 — The Greek Theatre — Berkeley, CA *

7/28-7/30 — Fuji Rock Festival — Yuzawa, JP

8/25 — All Points East — London, UK

8/26 — Rock en Seine — Paris, FR

8/28 — Paradiso — Amsterdam, NL

8/29 — Columbiahalle — Berlin, DE

~ The Faint

* Perfume Genius

_____________________________________

Nickel Creek – Nickel Creek has announced their first headlining tour since 2014 in support of their first release since 2014, Celebrants. The tour kicks off at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on April 14 and includes stops in Boston, Nashville, Philly, and more. The band (Chris Thile, Sara and Sean Watkins) have already sold-out a three-night mini-residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The trio will also perform at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. In addition to the already announced tour dates, more are forthcoming.

Tickets and “Celebrants Club” VIP packages are available today (February 8) at 10 am local time with general on sale available Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time.

NICKEL CREEK

April 15—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center*

April 17—Pittsburgh, PA—Byham Theater*

April 18—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall*

April 20—Concord, NH—Capitol Center for the Arts*

April 21—Portland, ME—State Theatre*

April 22—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park*

April 23—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore*

April 25—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Co*

April 27—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium* (SOLD OUT)

April 28—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

April 29—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

May 1—Charlottesville, PA—Ting Pavilion‡

May 3—York, PA—Appell Center for the Performing Arts‡

May 4—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17‡

May 31—Charleston, SC—Spoleto Festival

June 2—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

June 3—Greenville, SC—Peace Center*

June 4—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 6—Akron, OH—E.J. Thomas Hall*

June 8—Grand Rapids, MI—Venue TBA*

June 9—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed*

June 10—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater*

June 11—Chesterfield, MO—The Factory at The District*

June 13—Kansas City, MO—Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts*

June 15-17—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)

September 1—London, U.K.—Barbican Centre

September 8-10—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

*with special guest Gaby Moreno

†with special guest Aoife O’Donovan

‡with special guest Hawktail

_____________________________________________

Ministry – Industrial music giants Ministry are heading back out on the road in 2023 with a series of Spring headlining dates with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly as support.

The tour kicks off April 20 in Reno, NV, and ends with a performance at the Sick New World Fest in Las Vegas on May 13. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time. In addition, Ministry will be joining Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on tour this summer.

MINISTRY SPRING 2023 HEADLINE TOUR

April 2023

20 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

23 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

26 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

27 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

29 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

30 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

May 2023

3 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

4 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hal

5 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

6 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde

7 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

9 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

11 Billings, MT @ Pub Station

13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest*

*Indicates a festival date where Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly are not playing

MINISTRY With Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie

August 2023

24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 2023

1 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

5 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8 Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

12 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

13 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

16 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

19 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

22 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion

23 Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center

24 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

__________________________________

Trace Adkins – Country music crooner and TV/film actor Trace Adkins has announced the Somewhere in America tour for 2023. The trek kicks off Friday (February 10) at Lancaster’s American Music Theatre and is set to run through the Fall.

The tour presale began Wednesday (February 7) for fans who pre-registered via Adkins’ official website. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time.

In addition, Adkins will return to both judge and host the next season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, while also serving as an executive producer. The full cast and premiere date are TBA.

FEBRUARY

10 | Lancaster, PA — American Music Theatre

14 | Stillwater, OK — McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

MARCH

4 | Choctaw, MS — Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts

18 | Gilbert, AZ — Boots in the Park

APRIL

1 | Lake Charles, LA — L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

15 | Arlington, TX — Live! By Loews (Community Storehouse Fundraising Dinner)

MAY

13 | Kansas City, KS — Country Roots Fest

JUNE

10 | Wright City, MO — Cedar Lake Cellars

17 | Charles Town, WV — Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

30 | Camdenton, MO — Ozarks Amphitheater

JULY

1 | Algona, IA — ABATE Freedom Park

6 | Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove

7 | Independence, IA — Buchanan County Fair

28 | Henderson, NV — Sunset Station Amphitheater

29 | Minden, NV — Carson Valley Inn & Casino

AUGUST

6 | Coachella, CA — Spotlight 29 Casino

11 | Arcadia, WI — Ashley for the Arts

12 | Galva, IL — The Back Road Music Festival

13 | West Allis, WI — Wisconsin State Fair

26 | Mason, WI — Concert in the Corn

SEPTEMBER

2 | West Liberty, OH — Country Legends Festival

OCTOBER

14 | Hiawassee, GA — Anderson Music Hall

____________________________________________