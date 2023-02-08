Tour News: Trace Adkins, Ministry, Carlos Santana, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, & Nickel Creek

TOUR ANNOUNCEMENTS
Carlos Santana – The guitar virtuoso has announced he is extending his Las Vegas Residency through November at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
The residency is now in year 11. The new dates for the show titled An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live are September 6, 8-10, 13, 15-17, and November 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12.
Tickets go on sale Friday (February 10) at 10 am PST with VIP packages available. Ticket prices start at $99.50 each.
Previously announced shows, which are on sale now, are scheduled May 17, 19-21, 24, 26-28.
Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, which helps kids on the path to productive, fulfilling lives through music industry internships and access to music education.
______________________
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – The band Yeah Yeah Yeahs has announced they will be hitting the tour circuit this summer with The Faint and Perfume Genius as support.
The upcoming tour features dates across North America throughout May and June before heading overseas in July for a weekend in Japan and several shows in Europe during August.
The tour begins May 3 in our nation’s capitol at The Anthem and wraps up June 10 Berkeley’s Greek Theatre.
Tickets for their upcoming dates go on sale Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Tour Dates
5/03 – The Anthem — Washington, DC
5/05 — Shaky Knees Music Festival — Atlanta, GA
5/07 — 713 Music Hall — Houston, TX ~
5/09 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — Irving, TX
5/12 — Kilby Block Party — Salt Lake City, UT
5/13 — Just Like Heaven — Pasadena, CA
5/26 — Boston Calling Music Festival — Allston, MA
6/01 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island — Chicago, IL
6/03 — Armory — Minneapolis, MN *
6/05 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO *
6/07 — Marymoor Live — Redmond, WA *
6/08 — McMenamins Edgefield — Troutdale, OR *
6/10 — The Greek Theatre — Berkeley, CA *
7/28-7/30 — Fuji Rock Festival — Yuzawa, JP
8/25 — All Points East — London, UK
8/26 — Rock en Seine — Paris, FR
8/28 — Paradiso — Amsterdam, NL
8/29 — Columbiahalle — Berlin, DE
~ The Faint
* Perfume Genius
_____________________________________
Nickel Creek – Nickel Creek has announced their first headlining tour since 2014 in support of their first release since 2014, Celebrants. The tour kicks off at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on April 14 and includes stops in Boston, Nashville, Philly, and more. The band (Chris Thile, Sara and Sean Watkins) have already sold-out a three-night mini-residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
The trio will also perform at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. In addition to the already announced tour dates, more are forthcoming.
Tickets and “Celebrants Club” VIP packages are available today (February 8) at 10 am local time with general on sale available Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time.
NICKEL CREEK
April 15—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center*
April 17—Pittsburgh, PA—Byham Theater*
April 18—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall*
April 20—Concord, NH—Capitol Center for the Arts*
April 21—Portland, ME—State Theatre*
April 22—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park*
April 23—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore*
April 25—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Co*
April 27—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium* (SOLD OUT)
April 28—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)
April 29—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡ (SOLD OUT)
April 30—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest
May 1—Charlottesville, PA—Ting Pavilion‡
May 3—York, PA—Appell Center for the Performing Arts‡
May 4—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17‡
May 31—Charleston, SC—Spoleto Festival
June 2—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*
June 3—Greenville, SC—Peace Center*
June 4—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival (SOLD OUT)
June 6—Akron, OH—E.J. Thomas Hall*
June 8—Grand Rapids, MI—Venue TBA*
June 9—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed*
June 10—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater*
June 11—Chesterfield, MO—The Factory at The District*
June 13—Kansas City, MO—Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts*
June 15-17—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)
September 1—London, U.K.—Barbican Centre
September 8-10—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
*with special guest Gaby Moreno
†with special guest Aoife O’Donovan
‡with special guest Hawktail
_____________________________________________
Ministry – Industrial music giants Ministry are heading back out on the road in 2023 with a series of Spring headlining dates with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly as support.
The tour kicks off April 20 in Reno, NV, and ends with a performance at the Sick New World Fest in Las Vegas on May 13. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time. In addition, Ministry will be joining Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on tour this summer.
MINISTRY SPRING 2023 HEADLINE TOUR
April 2023
20 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
23 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
26 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
27 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
29 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
30 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
May 2023
3 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
4 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hal
5 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
6 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde
7 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
9 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
11 Billings, MT @ Pub Station
13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest*
*Indicates a festival date where Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly are not playing
MINISTRY With Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie
August 2023
24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
29 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
30 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September 2023
1 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
2 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
5 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
6 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
8 Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
9 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
10 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
12 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
13 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
16 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
19 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
22 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion
23 Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center
24 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
__________________________________
Trace Adkins – Country music crooner and TV/film actor Trace Adkins has announced the Somewhere in America tour for 2023. The trek kicks off Friday (February 10) at Lancaster’s American Music Theatre and is set to run through the Fall.
The tour presale began Wednesday (February 7) for fans who pre-registered via Adkins’ official website. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time.
In addition, Adkins will return to both judge and host the next season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, while also serving as an executive producer. The full cast and premiere date are TBA.
FEBRUARY
10 | Lancaster, PA — American Music Theatre
14 | Stillwater, OK — McKnight Center for the Performing Arts
MARCH
4 | Choctaw, MS — Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts
18 | Gilbert, AZ — Boots in the Park
APRIL
1 | Lake Charles, LA — L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
15 | Arlington, TX — Live! By Loews (Community Storehouse Fundraising Dinner)
MAY
13 | Kansas City, KS — Country Roots Fest
JUNE
10 | Wright City, MO — Cedar Lake Cellars
17 | Charles Town, WV — Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
30 | Camdenton, MO — Ozarks Amphitheater
JULY
1 | Algona, IA — ABATE Freedom Park
6 | Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove
7 | Independence, IA — Buchanan County Fair
28 | Henderson, NV — Sunset Station Amphitheater
29 | Minden, NV — Carson Valley Inn & Casino
AUGUST
6 | Coachella, CA — Spotlight 29 Casino
11 | Arcadia, WI — Ashley for the Arts
12 | Galva, IL — The Back Road Music Festival
13 | West Allis, WI — Wisconsin State Fair
26 | Mason, WI — Concert in the Corn
SEPTEMBER
2 | West Liberty, OH — Country Legends Festival
OCTOBER
14 | Hiawassee, GA — Anderson Music Hall
____________________________________________