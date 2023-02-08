Skinny Puppy Announces Final Tour in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of 40 years, Skinny Puppy has announced the Skinny Puppy: Final Tour with special guest Lead Into Gold.
The Live Nation-produced final trek kicks off on April 6 at San Antonio’s Aztec Theater making stops across the US before wrapping up at Seattle’s Neptune on May 9.
Skinny Puppy is a Canadian industrial group from Vancouver, formed in 1982. The band is known for theatrical and controversial live performances – blending performance art with music. Skinny Puppy is also known as a pioneer of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres.
“It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary. To our west coast fans, don’t worry! We’ll see you soon!” – Skinny Puppy
Tickets go on sale starting Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.
SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR
Thu Apr 06 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
Fri Apr 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Sat Apr 08 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
Mon Apr 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Tue Apr 11 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Thu Apr 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre
Fri Apr 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Apr 15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Mon Apr 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian
Tue Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts
Wed Apr 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Fri Apr 21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sun Apr 23 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Tue Apr 25 – Montreal, QC – The Corona Theater
Wed Apr 26 – Toronto, ON – History
Fri Apr 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
Sat Apr 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mon May 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Tue May 02 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
Wed May 03 – Denver, CO – Summit
Thu May 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sat May 06 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Mon May 08 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Tue May 09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune