Skinny Puppy Announces Final Tour in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of 40 years, Skinny Puppy has announced the Skinny Puppy: Final Tour with special guest Lead Into Gold.

The Live Nation-produced final trek kicks off on April 6 at San Antonio’s Aztec Theater making stops across the US before wrapping up at Seattle’s Neptune on May 9.

Skinny Puppy is a Canadian industrial group from Vancouver, formed in 1982. The band is known for theatrical and controversial live performances – blending performance art with music. Skinny Puppy is also known as a pioneer of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres.

“It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary. To our west coast fans, don’t worry! We’ll see you soon!” – Skinny Puppy

Tickets go on sale starting Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR

Thu Apr 06 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Fri Apr 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sat Apr 08 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Mon Apr 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Tue Apr 11 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Thu Apr 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre

Fri Apr 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Apr 15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Mon Apr 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian

Tue Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

Wed Apr 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Fri Apr 21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sun Apr 23 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Apr 25 – Montreal, QC – The Corona Theater

Wed Apr 26 – Toronto, ON – History

Fri Apr 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Sat Apr 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Mon May 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Tue May 02 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

Wed May 03 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu May 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat May 06 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Mon May 08 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Tue May 09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune