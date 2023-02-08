Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News
Skinny Puppy Announces Final Tour in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

Skinny Puppy Announces Final Tour in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

Skinny Puppy (Photo: Instagram @officialskinnypuppy)
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
10 0

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of 40 years, Skinny Puppy has announced the Skinny Puppy: Final Tour with special guest Lead Into Gold.

The Live Nation-produced final trek kicks off on April 6 at San Antonio’s Aztec Theater making stops across the US before wrapping up at Seattle’s Neptune on May 9.

Skinny Puppy is a Canadian industrial group from Vancouver, formed in 1982. The band is known for theatrical and controversial live performances – blending performance art with music. Skinny Puppy is also known as a pioneer of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres.

“It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary. To our west coast fans, don’t worry! We’ll see you soon!” – Skinny Puppy

Tickets go on sale starting Friday (February 10) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR
Thu Apr 06 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
Fri Apr 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Sat Apr 08 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
Mon Apr 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Tue Apr 11 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Thu Apr 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre
Fri Apr 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Apr 15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Mon Apr 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian
Tue Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts
Wed Apr 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Fri Apr 21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sun Apr 23 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Tue Apr 25 – Montreal, QC – The Corona Theater
Wed Apr 26 – Toronto, ON – History
Fri Apr 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
Sat Apr 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mon May 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Tue May 02 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
Wed May 03 – Denver, CO – Summit
Thu May 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sat May 06 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Mon May 08 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Tue May 09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now