10:15 Entertainment Founder Milena Palečková Has Died At 55

CZECH REPUBLIC (CelebrityAccess) – Milena Palečková, founder of Czech entertainment firm, 10:15 Entertainment, died Saturday (January 7). The cause of death has not been disclosed. She was 55.

Palečková founded the agency in 2008, following the 10:15 Promotion Agency, the oldest major private concert promotion agency in the Czech Republic.

Among the most significant events organized by 10:15 have been the shows of Leonard Cohen, Alicia Keys, Diana Krall, and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, among others.

In 2010, 10:15 Entertainment became an exclusive booking agency of the Open Air Festival in Panenský Týnec, where a number of major acts performed including The Chemical Brothers, Interpol, and Gorillaz.

Palečková was known for focusing not on the quantity but rather on the quality of artists she promoted, Headliner.com reports.

The agency’s website states they have participated in the promotion and organization of over 500 individual concert projects with more than 600 international artists and bands. Some of the most significant were Bob Dylan, Velvet Underground, Alanis Morissette, and more.

