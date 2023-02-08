Duran Duran Announce North American Tour

SAN JOSE (CelebrityAccess) — English new wave legends Duran Duran announced plans for a major North American tour with support from both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Produced by Live Nation, Duran Duran’s The Future Past Tour begins at the SAP Center in San Jose on May 28th with shows scheduled across North America during the summer before wrapping at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 19th.

The tour includes major market performances in Atlanta, Dallas, and CHicago, as well as a two-night stand at Red Rocks outside of Denver.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago,” said Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon.

The tour follows a big 2022 for Duran Duran that included the band being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as major shows such as a headlining performance at London’s Hyde Park in front of 60,000 fans, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and closing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham.

Fans will be able to have a preview of the tour during Duran Duran’s appearance at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa on May 27th.

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA*

05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON