The Avett Brothers To Headline Blackbird Presents ‘Second Weekend At The Saenger’ Concert Series

- Home
- Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The Avett Brothers have been announced as the headliners for Blackbird Presents’ “Second Weekend at the Saenger” Concert Series during New Orleans Jazzfest.
The show will kick off with a special performance from New Orleans music legends Anders Osborne & Friends featuring Dave Malone (The Radiators) and other special guests, followed by a performance by bluegrass legends, The Avett Brothers.
“Each year we set out to raise the bar in continuing our tradition to create the best shows in New Orleans and having The Avett Brothers along with Anders and Dave does just that,” says Blackbird Presents Founder Keith Wortman. “The countdown to when we are back together in our favorite music city begins now.”
This show continues Blackbird Presents’ annual “Second Weekend at The Saenger” concert series in New Orleans, which, in years past, has included The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration of the 45th Anniversary of the Band’s Historic Farewell Concert, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Ryan Adams: Exile On Bourbon St., New Orleans Is Waiting For Columbus, The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration Of The 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz, Nevilles Forever: A Celebration of The Neville Brothers and Their Music, and The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music.
Related Post
Shamrock Capital Raises $600 Million To Fuel Acquisitions In Music And Entertainment
Posted by Staff Writer - February 6, 2023
Jake Basden Named President of Sandbox Entertainment Group
Posted by Stacy Simons Santos - February 2, 2023
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Feb
09
2023
|
The Roxy Theatre
|
Feb
10
2023
|
The Eastern Atlanta
|
Feb
11
2023
|
The Eastern Atlanta
|
Feb
11
2023
|
Bluebird Theater
|
Feb
11
2023
|
Brooklyn Steel
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
-
APA
$KINNY - Alex Chaykin (Worldwide)
Céu - Jeremy Holgersen (North America)
Jay Allen - Jeff Hill, Jennifer Hludzik, Casey Brosten & Keith Naisbitt
Mallory Merk - Griffin Perkiel
The Inspector Cluzo - Jeremy Holgersen (North America)
-
Cobra Agency
Unto Others - Bruno Russo (UK & Europe)
VUKOVI - Bruno Russo (UK & Europe)
-
Concerted Efforts
The Tubs - Mahmood Shaikh (USA)
Weird Nightmare - Mahmood Shaikh (Worldwide)
-
Creative Artists Agency
RBD - Christopher Dalston, Darryl Eaton & Omar Garcia (Worldwide)
-
Forward Music Management
Matt Freedman - Brad Austin
-
Full Stop Management
Kevin Parker - Brandon Creed
-
Mother Lode Management
Regina Ferguson - Ryan Rockwell
-
Shelter Music Group
Hinder - Kierra Bowman, Tom Storms, Jackson Stubner & James Robinson
-
AVEX USA
Jasper Harris (with Brandon Silverstein Publishing)
-
Big Machine Music
Geoff Warburton (with Range Media Partners)
-
Brandon Silverstein Publishing
Jasper Harris (with AVEX USA)
-
Combustion Music
-
Fluff & Gravy Records
-
Mute Records
-
Napalm Records
-
Sony Classical
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
–
|1
|1
|2
|53,478,156
2
–
|2
|2
|6
|33,516,367
3
–
|1
|3
|27
|32,910,077
4
–
|1
|4
|13
|31,691,825
5
–
|5
|5
|14
|29,821,181
6
2
|4
|8
|22
|26,885,499
7
1
|2
|6
|22
|26,788,620
8
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago