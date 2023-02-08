The Avett Brothers To Headline Blackbird Presents ‘Second Weekend At The Saenger’ Concert Series

Avett Brothers have been announced as the headliners for Blackbird Presents’ “Second Weekend at the Saenger” Concert Series during New Orleans Jazzfest. NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Thehave been announced as the headliners for Blackbird Presents’ “Second Weekend at the Saenger” Concert Series during New Orleans Jazzfest.

Anders Osborne & Friends featuring Dave Malone (The Radiators) and other special guests, followed by a performance by bluegrass legends, The Avett Brothers. The show will kick off with a special performance from New Orleans music legends& Friends featuring(The Radiators) and other special guests, followed by a performance by bluegrass legends, The Avett Brothers.

“Each year we set out to raise the bar in continuing our tradition to create the best shows in New Orleans and having The Avett Brothers along with Anders and Dave does just that,” says Blackbird Presents Founder Keith Wortman. “The countdown to when we are back together in our favorite music city begins now.”

This show continues Blackbird Presents’ annual “Second Weekend at The Saenger” concert series in New Orleans, which, in years past, has included The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration of the 45th Anniversary of the Band’s Historic Farewell Concert, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Ryan Adams: Exile On Bourbon St., New Orleans Is Waiting For Columbus, The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration Of The 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz, Nevilles Forever: A Celebration of The Neville Brothers and Their Music, and The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music.