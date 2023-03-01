Report: NYPD Looking For Travis Scott Following Alleged Late-Night Altercation At NYC Nightclub

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — New York police are reportedly searching for rapper Travis Scott following an early morning altercation at a New York nightclub.

NBC News reported that New York City police officers were summoned to Club Nebula at approximately 3:30 AM on Wednesday morning after the club’s sound engineer got into dispute with Scott.

Scott was accused of escalating the verbal dispute when he allegedly struck the audio engineer in the side of the head with a closed fist. He also stands accused of destroying a speaker with a built-in video screen that was worth a reported $12,000.

The club, which is located at West 41st Street, had hosted a performance by Don Toliver, a rapper on Scott’s Cactus Jack record label.

The New York Post reported that a source with knowledge of the incident said that the dispute started when the sound engineer lowered the speaker volume, which Scott had maxed, to reduce distortion.

“Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face,” the source told the Post.

The source claimed that Scott then punched a speaker and threw a fan’s phone before he left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Scott is due to perform at Rolling Loud in California this weekend. A rep for the artist, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, told NBC that they were not aware of all of the details and did not want to make an immediate comment.