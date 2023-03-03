Dierks Bentley Announces The Gravel & Gold Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Dierks Bentley announced plans for a summer amphitheater run in support of his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, which he released on February 24th.

Bentley’s Gravel & Gold tour kicks off on June 1st at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, with dates scheduled across North American throughout the summer before wrapping at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington on August 26th.

For the tour, Bentley has recruited Jordan Davis as support along with a roster of special guests who will appear at select dates, including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” said Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR.”

Tickets begin going on sale to the public next Fri., Mar. 10 at 10:00A Local Time at Dierks.com.

GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR Dates:

6/01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/03 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/04 – Madison, IL – NASCAR Cup Series Race

6/16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/08 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/09 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7/14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/21 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

7/27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/03 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino

8/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

8/10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

8/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre