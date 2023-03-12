The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: William Shatner – Star Trek, Boston Legal, TJ Hooker

William Shatner has gone from actor to being a cultural icon. He is ubiquitous in pop culture. He shares fascinating, funny, behind-the-scenes stories about getting his start in acting in Canada, what it was like working in the early days of LIVE television in New York in the 50s. Shatner talks about his relationship with Leonard Nimoy and how they first met, has great advice for young actors and why he thinks he’s had such longevity in show business. An absolutely riveting conversation with this larger than life man.