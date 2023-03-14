Lenny Kravitz To Host And Perform At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment revealed that award-winning recording artist Lenny Kravitz will both host and perform during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,” said Lenny Kravitz. “As always the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

Now in its 10th year, the awards will honor the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeart app in 2022.

Performers announced for the awards gala this year include 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay, who provide a live remote performance from Brazil.

Taylor Swift will be on hand to receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

The awards will take place in person at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27th and will air live on Fox, starting at 10PM EST. Fans can also tune into a live broadcvast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Executive producers for the “iHeartRadio Music Awards” are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia.