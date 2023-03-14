Lilly Raye Music And Warner Chappell Expand JV

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Stockholm-based Lilly Raye Music, the management company and publisher founded by Edward Matthew and Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced a major expansion of the existing joint venture.

The JV, which was originally formed to support collaborations between musicians and songwriters in the Nordics and the US/UK, has now signed a creative strategic partnership with Parx Publishing.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Parx Publishing, which is owned by Tayla Parx and the joint venture have jointly signed four exciting writers – Albin Tengblad, Emelie Walcott, Gustav Landell and Oliver Frid.

Additionally, in a separate move, the JV has formed a new deal with Tommy Brown, the founder of Champagne Therapy Music Group, that will see them jointly develop writers’ careers.

The JV also announced a new deal with Swedish hip-hop producer Straynané. Straynané has in the past worked with artists such as Adel, Aden x Asme, Dree Low and Einár, producing songs that have already accumulated more than 1 billion streams in Sweden alone.

As part of the extended agreement, Matthew will officially join Warner Chappell as a consultant, collaborating with Lars Karlsson, WCM’s MD of the Nordics, Germany, Switzerland and Austria; Petter Walthinsen, WCM’s Head of A&R for the Nordics; Shani Gonzales, WCM’s Head of International A&R and UK MD; and Ryan Press, WCM’s President, North America.

Matthew will continue to run Lilly Raye Music jointly with A&R Manager Justin Martinez.

“Stockholm is a key global hub for songwriting. We’re already helping creatives cross boundaries and we’re set to do even more in the future. We want to thank Lars, Ryan and Shani at Warner Chappell who from day one got our vision of marrying Swedish technical brilliance with the most popping artists out of the US, UK and elsewhere. Now we’re super excited to be collaborating with creative stars such as Tayla Parx and Tommy Brown to find and develop even more new talent,” Edward Matthew and Justin Martinez said in a joint statement.