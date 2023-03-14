Keith Urban Extends His Residency At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Keith Urban announced an extension of his Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with a slew of new dates that extends the run through November 2023.

The show, which was developed for the Zappos Theater stage, features state-of-the-art production and showcases Urban’s guitar chops as he takes his fans on a journey through his catalog of hits, rarities, and fan favorites.

Eight additional performances have been added to the residency, including November 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, March 17 at 10 p.m. PT.