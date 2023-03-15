The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Seann William Scott – American Pie, Welcome to Flatch, Lethal Weapon (TV Series), Super Troopers 2

In this great conversation with Seann hear what he did in his audition to get the iconic part of Stifler in American Pie” and how that role changed his life, how he avoided typecasting after that movie, what he loves about how different his new role playing a minister is in “Welcome to Flatch,”a jock in high school the risk he took leaving home in Minnesota (1 of 7 kids) at a young age to pursue his dream in Hollywood and how naive he was moving to Hollywood and why he thought he wouldn’t make it once he got there and much more. A really interesting look into an actor who tends to be very private, but here is very accessible, open, honest and funny about his life and career.