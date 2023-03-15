Miranda Lambert Leaves Sony Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (Celebrityaccess) — Country recording artist Miranda Lambert announced that she’s leaving her longtime label home of Sony Nashville.

“Since I was 19-years-old, Sony has been my home in Nashville. Over the last 20 years Together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible,” Lambert said in a social media post announcing her decision.

“I’m so thankful for our time together and everything they made possible for me, yet I wouldn’t be true to myself if I wasn’t constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity. With that in mind, I’ve decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can’t wait to see what the next adventure holds,” she added.

Lambert did not provide any additional information about her decision to depart from Sony but it comes after her most recent single, “Strange” from her 2022 album Palomino (RCA Nashville), failed to crack the top 20 on the U.S. country chart, peaking at just 48.