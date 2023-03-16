Epiphone Announces the Chris Stapleton Frontier Guitar – Marking 150th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – 2023 is the 150th anniversary of Epiphone, a leading innovator in instrument design. The company is proud to announce a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier.

A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, it was hand-crafted in the Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, MT by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers. The Chris Stapleton Frontier is now available globally online or at authorized Epiphone dealers.

“Epiphone has done an incredible job of getting every detail as it should be on this instrument, and I can tell you firsthand it’s stage-worthy and will get the job done at any venue you want to play in. It’s a work of art that does the work.” – Stapleton

“It’s an honor to have Chris join our family as a signature artist to represent and celebrate the 150th anniversary of Epiphone,” says Beth Heidt, VP of Cultural Influence at Gibson Brands-Global. “He continues to inspire and push boundaries through his incredible artistry.”

The USA-built Frontier guitar features a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, figured maple back and sides, and double-engraved pickguards with the Frontier lariat design and cactus motif. It comes with its own Customer Hardshell Case with a pink interior and an intricate exterior, only 300 guitars will be crafted for this special limited-edition run.