Danny Wimmer Presents Unveils Louder Than Life Lineup With Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold & More

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) – With a record-breaking attendance of over 170,000 live music fans in 2022, Louder Than Life, called “America’s Biggest Rock Festival,” returns for 2023 bigger and better than ever – taking place September 21 – 25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center’s Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, KY.

Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) announced Wednesday (March 15) the daily music lineups. The list of amazing musical talent includes more than 100 music acts across five stages, headlined by the Foo Fighters, Green Day (making their DWP festival debut), Tool, and Avenged Sevenfold. Other acts setting the stage on fire will be Weezer, Rancid, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Royal Blood, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, and more.

“The fans spoke and we listened! The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special,” said Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond (Sept 14-17) are the eight biggest days in music and it’s all happening in Louisville this September. Can’t wait to see you there!”

“Louder Than Life always delivers a huge weekend and is one of the top economic events annually for Louisville, further cementing the city as a top destination for music festivals. Bourbon City loves welcoming fans for America’s Biggest Rock Festival, inviting them to experience the city’s Southern hospitality, area attractions, and of course urban bourbon experiences,” said Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “We’ve seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents and look forward to celebrating our ninth year hosting Louder Than Life this September.”

Single-day and weekend General Admission (GA) and VIP passes, as well as Angel’s Envy Top Shelf VIP passes, are on sale now starting as low as $10 down. Bundled passes plus hotel packages are also available via Fuse. Camping passes are sold out. A record number of passes have been sold during the early bird sales period so fans are encouraged to act fast to guarantee lowest level pricing and availability.

Fans who are interested in celebrating back-to-back weekends in Louisville at both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & the Beyond the weekend prior (September 14-17) can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $60 per festival day (Exacta Pass starts at $459.99 plus fees).

The festival will be hosted by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin. The daily music lineup is as follows:

Thursday, September 21: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, White Reaper, L7, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Sueco, Movements, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., Mannequin Pussy, Beauty School Dropout, Pinkshift, Bob Vylan, Starcrawler, Starbenders, KYNG, Tigercub, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Guerilla Warfare, Asava

Friday, September 22: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Wage War, Avatar, Fever 333, Kittie, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, Fame On Fire, Dead Poet Society, Rain City Drive, Austin Meade, SIM, Tallah, Cassyette, Ten56., HANABIE., Gnome, Fox Lake, Widow7, Luna Aura

Saturday, September 23: Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Asking Alexandria, Dethklok, The Hu, The Amity Affliction, Memphis May Fire, Suicide Silence, Sleep Token, Whitechapel, Zero 9:36, Gideon, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Jesus Piece, Afterlife, Another Day Dawns, Ithaca, Devil’s Cut, Reach NYC, Feast For the Crows, Dissonation

Sunday, September 24 : Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Run The Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, AWOLNATION, Rival Sons, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, Senses Fail, Viagra Boys, Boston Manor, DeathbyRomy, Jehnny Beth, The Emo Night Tour, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, Reddstar, Letdown., As You Were, Death Valley Dreams, JVK

In 2022, 275,000 fans turned out for the back-to-back festivals, creating over $43 million in local economic impact, increased attendance at all bourbon distilleries along the urban bourbon trail, and more than 50,000 hotel nights.

Louder Than Life and DWP’s non-profit partners include Artists for Trauma, Demons Behind Me, Fxck Cancer, Take Me Home, and To Write Love On Her Arms.