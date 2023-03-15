Arica Ng Joins WCM As President, Asia Pacific

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Warner’s music publishing division Warner Chappell Music announced the appointment of Arica Ng as President, Asia Pacific.

In her new role, Ng will oversee WCM’s operations in the Asia Pacific region and will be based in Hong Kong, reporting to Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO of WCM.

Ng joins Warner Chappell from Meta, where she was the head of the music development division’s business development in the Asia Pacific region.

Prior to that, she led Google’s Music Publishing, Asia Pacific, in charge of music publishing partnerships for both YouTube and Google Play Music in the region. She began her career at Google as its Head of Music Partnerships, Greater China & South East Asia, and was responsible for helping launch and build out YouTube Music’s regional teams.

“I am absolutely delighted to be leading Warner Chappell Asia Pacific. As a passionate music enthusiast and advocate for diversity, I am excited to steward our talented and dedicated team to amplify the voices of the region’s songwriters, providing them with a platform to showcase their incredible talents. Together, we will take Warner Chappell Asia Pacific to new heights and make a meaningful impact on the world through music,” Ng said of her new role at WCM.

“We are very pleased to welcome Arica to the Warner Chappell family. Her incredible breadth of music and tech expertise coupled with her regional-wide perspective is a real win for us. She will be invaluable as we invest in our global growth and accelerate our drive into the region, fostering greater collaboration between local and international songwriters,” added Guy Moot.