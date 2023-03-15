Ryan MacTaggart, Gary Sargeant & Michael McArthur Promoted To Senior Roles At 300 Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Record label 300 Entertainment announced a raft of promotions at the company, including Ryan MacTaggart to Senior Vice President, Artist Development & Lifestyle Marketing, Gary “Bolo” Sargeant to Vice President, Urban & Rhythm Promotion, and Michael McArthur to Vice President, A&R.

In his new role, MacTaggart will be based in New York where he will continue to work on marketing and artist development for artists such as Megan Thee Stallion to Tee Grizzley.

MacTaggart joined 300 Entertainment in 2016 as Director of Artist Development and Brand & Lifestyle Marketing. Since then, he’s played a key role in the chart success of artists such as Young Thug and Megan Thee Stallion. He also organized and led the non-profit campaign DJs 4 Just Us in 2020, featuring a cohort of popular Minnesota, and raising money to help the community affected by the George Floyd uprising and benefiting the “We Love Lake Street” Fund.

Before joining 300 Entertainment, MacTaggart toiled at labels such as Interscope, MCA Records and Universal Music Group, after starting his career at Jive Records.

“Since the beginning of 300 Entertainment, the team has focused on empowering artists,” said MacTaggart. “We’re really given the latitude to think outside of the box. Kevin [Liles, Co-founder of 300 Entertainment and Chairman/C.E.O. of 300 Elektra Entertainment], Rayna, and Selim consistently enable us to break down boundaries and try new things. I’m excited to tell the stories of our artists and show them how to build careers. I grew up in Minneapolis a world away from the music industry, and now I live my dream every day at this amazing label.”

Sargeant, who is also based in New York, will take point on promotions at the Urban and Rhythm formats, on behalf of clients such as Gunna, Mary J. Blige, Young Thug, Hunxho, and many others.

Sargeant began his career at Arista Records in 2002 and served as Director of Radio Promotions at Columbia Records for 15 years. He joined 300 in 2021 as National Senior Director of Promotions National Senior Director of Promotions.

“We have a family bond at 300 Entertainment that Kevin, Rayna, and Selim have actively cultivated. This entire team understands and lives the culture. It inspires you to work as hard as possible. With anything I do for our artists, I always put every bit of myself into it. I touch every corner and do everything possible for us to win,” Sargeant stated.

Prior to joining 300, New York-based Michael McArthur worked in promotions at Island Def Jam, a division of Universal Music Group and was the co-founder of DASH—a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for students to learn about the entertainment industry while developing thought leadership skills. He has worked as a Professor at Rowan University since 2016. He is based in 300 Entertainment’s New York office. He started his career in sales and marketing at Polygram.

“I’ve known Kevin for over 20 years and worked with him in different capacities. When the opportunity came to work with 300 Entertainment, it furthered our commitment to make great songs with great artists. It’s incredible to work with Selim and Rayna. They are amazing, forward-thinking, cutting-edge, strong, and talented leaders. It feels like working with family, and the opportunity to make timeless music along with culturally relevant artistry is an honor and privilege,” McArthur added.