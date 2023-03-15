UMG Acquires British Classical Record Label Hyperion Records

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Following the launch of their own dedicated classical music streaming platform last year, Universal Music Group announced the acquisition of the famed British classical label Hyperion Records.

Hyperion, which was founded in 1980 by the late Ted Perry MBE, has been managed by his son Simon Perry for the last two decades. Hyperion is currently the label home for noted recording artists Marc-André Hamelin, Angela Hewitt, Sir Stephen Hough, Alina Ibragimova, Steven Isserlis, Dame Emma Kirkby, Steven Osborne, and the Takács Quartet, among others.

After the Hyperion’s acquisition by UMG, it will remain a stand-alone recording label alongside Decca Classics and Mercury KX within Universal Music UK, the UK’s leading record company.

Forthcoming and new releases from Hyperion Records include Vaughan Williams’ Sinfonia Antartica and Symphony No.9 with BBC Symphony Orchestra under Martyn Brabbins; a new series dedicated to the Masses and Magnificats of Cristóbal de Morales; Haydn’s String Quartets Opp. 42 and 77 from the London Haydn Quartet; and from Stephen Layton and the Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge, and a program of choral works by Ivo Antognini, Come to Me in the Silence of the Night.

“Hyperion is a jewel of a label, and we are committed to continuing the magnificent work done by the Perry family and to preserving and building on the special place Hyperion occupies in the hearts of artists and music fans alike,” said Dickon Stainer, President and CEO, Global Classics & Jazz, Universal Music Group.

“I’m thrilled to bring Hyperion to Universal Music Group, a company that shares Hyperion’s commitment to bringing the most distinctive and brilliant musicians to as wide a public as possible. By being part of UMG, while keeping our artists and staff together, we can continue to build on my father’s legacy and that of everyone who’s been part of the Hyperion family over the past 43 years. My debt to all of them is huge and I look forward to leading this incredible label into an exciting new chapter,” added Hyperion’s MD Simon Perry.