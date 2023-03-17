ASM Global Names Rob Wicks as Managing Director of Aberdeen’s P&J Live

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global has appointed Rob Wicks as Managing Director (MD) of P&J Live in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Wicks joins ASM Global with 25 years of experience in the sports and events industry, working with rights-holders, brands, host venues, governing bodies, promoters, and agencies. He will be joining P&J Live on June 5 from his current role as Commercial Director at Aberdeen Football Club.

Marie Lindqvist, SVP, of Operations Europe at ASM Global, said: “On behalf of everyone at ASM Global, I’d like to warmly welcome Rob to the team. Rob brings with him decades of experience as a widely respected, innovative, and results-driven leader in the events and sports industries. Having seen great success working with renowned brands, events, and organizations in Scotland and beyond, Rob will undoubtedly be a tremendous driving force in his new role as P&J Live, a truly versatile and award-winning venue, looks to the future.”

Rob Wicks said: “ASM Global is on a clear growth trajectory and P&J Live is a vitally important part of its European venue portfolio, so this a very exciting time to be coming on board. I see this as a terrific opportunity to play a leading role in Scotland’s new state-of-the-art event complex achieving its full potential.

“I already know some of the passionate and talented team who operate the venue and having spent the past five years in Aberdeen, I am able to bring a strong network and range of local experience to the role. The mix of a modern, world-class arena, sizeable conference and exhibition areas, and flexible hospitality space means the venue is agile and able to adapt to meet the needs of a wide range of activities and entertainment genres which is going to be key to future growth.”

Opened in 2019, P&J Live is the largest event complex in the North of Scotland. Upcoming shows include Michael Bublé’s Higher Tour, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, and Pet Shop Boys’ Dreamworld Greatest Hits Tour.