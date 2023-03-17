AEG Presents Set To Manage Watford’s Colosseum

WATFORD, ENGLAND (VIP-BOOKING) – In 2024 the Colosseum in Watford, England, will reopen under the management of AEG Presents, who have been appointed to bring the venue back to life as a key player in the live music and entertainment scene.

The 10,210-square-foot art-deco space, which can accommodate up to 2,000 standing or 1,392 seated, will undergo extensive refurbishment as part of plans to revive this important part of Watford`s heritage and history.

The appointment of AEG Presents was the result of a rigorous procurement process run by Watford Borough Council. This follows AEG Presents’ successful partnership with the City of Wolverhampton Council to revive the historic Halls Wolverhampton, which will reopen on June 1.

AEG’s network of over 350 owned, operated, and affiliated venues includes several in the UK, such as the Eventim Apollo London and the new live music venue at Olympia London, set to open in 2024.

AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer expressed excitement about bringing world-class artists back to Watford and reviving the Colosseum as a mid-sized venue in the global network.

Watford’s mayor, Peter Taylor, sees the appointment as a vote of confidence in the town and a commitment to its long-term future, with the Colosseum providing new jobs, volunteering opportunities, and a boost to local businesses.