George Jones Tribute Concert ‘Still Playin’ Possum’ Adds Sara Evans, Randy Travis, Aaron Lewis and More; Additional Tickets Released

George Jones is shown in Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2007. At 75, Jones says he has a lot to look back on and a lot to celebrate, including a recent album with fellow country legend Merle Haggard. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

HUNTSVILLE, AL (CelebrityAccess) – The “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones” Tribute Concert, scheduled for April 25 at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center continues to grow.

Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke), Dillon Carmichael, Gretchen Wilson, Joe Nichols, Sara Evans, and Randy Travis are the latest added to the loaded roster, which is being filmed for a TV special with details to be announced.

Those recently added join the previously announced superstars including Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Lorrie Morgan, Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, and more.

One of the most celebrated country music superstars in history, the late Jones’ wife, Nancy released in a statement, “George’s music still lives on, and I am so honored that so many of George’s fellow artists and friends have agreed to come to celebrate him. This special night would not be the same without so many people doing what they do best – from the producers of the show to the artists bringing their voices to the fans buying the tickets.”

Nancy is set to host a VIP dinner the night before the event at the Von Braun Center ballroom, which will include appearances by Travis, Jeanne Pruett, songwriter Billy Yates, and Tony Jackson, with more to be announced. Tickets for the VIP dinner are $200 and include a sit-down meal and a photo opportunity with Nancy.

As of press time, due to the re-configuration of the stage, 300 additional tickets have been released and are on sale now HERE.