The European Union Grants Venue Ancienne Belgique Millions Through Liveurope

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (VIP-BOOKING) – The European Union (EU) has granted Ancienne Belgique (AB), one of Brussels’ most popular music venues, a €2.1 million grant through the Liveurope platform. As of press time, that is 2.26 million USD).

Liveurope, launched by AB with EU support in 2014, works with 20 European concert venues to promote and showcase emerging European artists.

In a statement, AB said they were overjoyed to be able to use the grant to promote new European talent and “stimulate their circulation” for the next three years.

The Liveurope platform stated its goal to play a vital part in the live music sector’s post-COVID recovery, adding that the €2.1 million will allow more musicians to travel around Europe, as well as improve venues by providing audiences with a more broad European musical repertoire.

Furthermore, Liveurope`s yearly subsidy will grow by 40% in 2022, from €500,000 ($538,775 USD) in 2014 to 2021 to €700,000 ($754,285 USD) in 2022-2024. In addition, 5 more venues will join the platform, bringing the total number of members to 20.

They also stated that the platform will “actively engage on urgent societal topics such as ecology and gender balance, fostering cross-border discussions among members and developing concrete approaches to solve them.”