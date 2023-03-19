Drake & 21 Savage Fans Outraged By Cost of Tour Tickets – Lighting Twitter on Fire; As More Dates Added Due to High Demand

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On Wednesday (March 15) Drake announced the highly-anticipated It’s All a Blur Tour (with 21 Savage) via Instagram. The announcement marks the first time the Canadian rapper would hit the road since 2018. Naturally, fans flocked to Ticketmaster (TM) before all of the seats were gone and became outraged at the cost of tickets; letting Twitter know all about it.

Cash App advertised its presale, which began Wednesday (March 15), with tickets as low as $69.50, but fans encountered tickets listed as high as $350 or more. Some were less money but located in the nosebleed sections of most venues and hard to find.

Many users were indignant at Drake’s ticket prices surpassing the cost of Beyonce’s recently announced Renaissance World Tour with some surpassing $1,000 a ticket during the presale.

SB: “Drake think he getting Beyonce ticket money and I’m not having it.”

jess: “Drake’s ticket prices are higher than Beyonce. The boy ain’t gotta worry about me.”

♍︎: “So Drake concert tickets are 1k for a seat? He better sit on my lap and sing “Best I ever had” to me.”

Hip Hop All Day:

$1000 for tickets to Drake’s tour 😭😭 I know he gotta fund that gambling addiction somehow but this is just NASTY. pic.twitter.com/patW4Y3dVa — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) March 15, 2023

I checked TM this morning and with the Montreal show (July 14) nearly sold out, I could purchase a ticket at its cheapest for $749 and it was an “obstructed view.”

There were also accessibility issues with fans saying they were waiting in queue for sometimes, over an hour or more only to be dropped and have to start all over.

@Ticketmaster @Drake I would like an explanation as why I have been trying to buy 4 tickets to the Miami show for an hour now and this is the message I get in EVERY TICKET I CLICK!! Wait all this time for a tour to drop to have to go through this to buy! pic.twitter.com/r01ODGhoIm — Daniela Bliss (@DanielaBella93) March 15, 2023

This is just another tour on the list of complaints and recent allegations over TM’s unfair business practices after the platform was shut down and bots disrupted ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in November 2022. The ticketing giant and their parent company, Live Nation (LN) have since released a proposal for the FAIR Ticketing Act, which would mandate artist control for how resales are handled and setting ticket prices.

However, because Drake hasn’t toured since 2018, some fans didn’t mind the sky-high cost of admission – again letting Twitter know their feelings about it.

J. Luther King: “Drake tickets only 600, that’s it?”

jake: “i got my drake tickets idc about anything else.”

Due to the high demand for tickets, Drake has added 14 more dates to the tour trek with additional shows in Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Washington, DC, Houston, Montreal, Seattle, Philly, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Vancouver.

Third shows have also been added at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Madison Square Garden, and the Kia Forum, stretching the tour to 42 shows across North America.

Check out the full list of It’s All A Blur Tour dates below with new shows in bold.

Jun 16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Jun 19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jun 21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jun 22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jun 24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jun 25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jun 28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Jun 29 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Jul 01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jul 02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jul 05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jul 06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jul 08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jul 09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jul 11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jul 12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jul 14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

Jul 15 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

Jul 17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jul 25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jul 26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jul 28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Jul 29 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Jul 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug 01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug 12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug 13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug 15 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug 18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

Aug 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

Sep 01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sep 05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena