Drake and 21 Savage Announce The ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ For 2023

TORONTO, Canada (CelebrityAccess) – Four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake announced today (March 13) his highly awaited return to the stage with the It’s All a Blur Tour, presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite.
The Live Nation (LN) produced tour featuring Drake and 21 Savage will make 29 stops at arenas in Chicago, Boston, NYC, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday (September 5).
It’s All a Blur marks Drake’s return to the road since headlining the Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade – sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent, Her Loss in collaboration with his tour partner, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs hit Billboard’s Hot 100 list.
Tickets go on sale starting with the Cash App card and Sprite presale on Wednesday (March 15). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale taking place Friday (March 17). Onsale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.
Drake and 21 Savage Tour Dates:
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
*Additional shows including Toronto to be announced at a later date.