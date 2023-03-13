Drake and 21 Savage Announce The ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ For 2023

TORONTO, Canada (CelebrityAccess) – Four-time Grammy-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake announced today (March 13) his highly awaited return to the stage with the It’s All a Blur Tour, presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite.

The Live Nation (LN) produced tour featuring Drake and 21 Savage will make 29 stops at arenas in Chicago, Boston, NYC, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday (September 5).

It’s All a Blur marks Drake’s return to the road since headlining the Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade – sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent, Her Loss in collaboration with his tour partner, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs hit Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Tickets go on sale starting with the Cash App card and Sprite presale on Wednesday (March 15). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale taking place Friday (March 17). Onsale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

Drake and 21 Savage Tour Dates:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

*Additional shows including Toronto to be announced at a later date.