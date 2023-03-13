South African Rapper Costa Titch Dead at 28 After Collapsing at Ultra Music Festival

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CelebrityAccess) – Billboard reports South African rapper Costa Titch (born Constantinos Tsobanoglou) has died after collapsing onstage at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday (March 11). An official cause of death has not been given. He was 28.

The rapper’s family confirmed the artist’s tragic death via a social media post on Sunday (March 12).

Videos found on social media show Titch collapsing briefly during his Ultra South Africa set, standing up to continue his performance, and then losing consciousness again – resulting in the rapper being rushed off the stage.

The emerging rapper had just signed to Akon’s label – Konvict Kulture and collaborated with Akin on “Big Flexa,” from Titch’s album, Mr. Big Flexa.

Titch recently won best collaboration and best remix at the 2020 South African Hip-Hop Awards for his song “Nkalakatha.”