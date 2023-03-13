Warner Records Launches Dance Music Label – Major Recordings

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Records has launched a dance music label called Major Recordings, led by Sam Mobarek. Warner says the new label “will discover, sign, and develop top talent” across the electronic dance community.

Mobarek will report to Warner Records’ Co-Chairman and COO Tom Corson and Co-Chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

In a statement issued today (March 13), Corson and Bay-Schuck said that Warner Records, “over the past few years”, has “strategically built a strong presence in the dance music community and have had quite a bit of success in that space”.

The new label’s first signing is dance duo PARISI, partnering with London-baed Parlophone imprint, FFRR. PARISI has previously collaborated with acts such as Swedish House Mafia, Ed Sheeran, and the Black Eyed Peas.

Mobarek will continue to run Mob Creative, which she founded. Via the company’s website, it describes itself as a “full-service marketing agency with clients across music, cannabis, gaming, and lifestyle – boasting clients such as BMG, Atari, Sony, Unidisc, Faithless, Krewella, and more. Before Mob Creative, she led the marketing department at Ultra Music and her career includes stints at Lefthook under Sony Music, SFX, and Beatport.

Anton Partridge, Warner Music Group’s Director of Global Strategy for Electronic Music, said: “I am excited to provide a global foundation to innovators like PARISI with Major Recordings and FFRR.

“Sam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure the label Major becomes the home for artists with an aspiration for worldwide success, and Aaron and Tom’s commitment to the genre will enhance our reach within the electronic landscape even further globally.”