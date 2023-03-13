Chrysalis Records Signs Physical and Digital Distribution Agreement With Secretly Distribution

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Independent record company Chrysalis Records has announced a new physical and digital distribution deal with Secretly Distribution.

Chrysalis, part of the Reservoir Group, inked a deal that covers all physical and digital distribution for the label’s frontline releases. The deal includes new projects from Laura Marling, Emeli Sandé, Ben Harper, William The Conqueror, and The Wandering Hearts. The first release with Secretly is The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake.

“I have long been an admirer of the Secretly group of companies and the incredible music that they release on their various labels,” says Jeremy Lascelles, CEO of Blue Raincoat Music and Chrysalis Records. “Having gotten to know (co-founder) Chris Swanson, we felt like kindred spirits with a lot of musical taste in common. So when the moment came to reappraise our global distribution arrangements, it was clear to us that there was no better possible partner.”

“Alison Wenham, our COO, has done a fantastic job pulling this deal together with Chris, Darius, and the Secretly team,” Lascelles continues. “We think they will provide invaluable support to the Chrysalis roster of artists as we enter an exciting and busy phase of new releases.”

“It is a great privilege to be working with the one and only Chrysalis Records, who are independent (again), and who have released so many iconic albums over the last 55 years,” adds Darius Van Arman, Co-CEO of Secretly Distribution.