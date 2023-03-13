Daddy Yankee Named 2023 World Baseball Classic Global Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Latin music legend Daddy Yankee (born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodriguez) has been named the new global ambassador for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) – a showcase of the best international baseball talent.

As a passionate baseball fan, who used to dream of one day becoming a Major League Baseball (MLB) third baseman, Daddy Yankee looks to use his platform to help showcase and connect cultures that embrace the game dubbed, “America’s Pastime.”

His first dream never came to be due to an accident as a teenager, but his love for baseball never went away. “The Big Boss,” as he’s often referred to by his fans, is the owner of the Cangrejeros de Santurce, one of the top teams in the Puerto Rican winter league.

As part of his special role in this year’s tournament, the song “Chispa,” produced by Yankee and the Latin duo Play-N-Skillz, will serve as the WBC anthem and be featured across WBC and MLB social platforms and content, in-park presentations, and throughout the broadcast coverage of the WBC.

The Reggaeton pioneer is also expected to attend several games played at loanDepot Park in Miami, FL (the home of the Miami Marlins) throughout the tournament, including throwing out the first pitch – which he did on Sunday (March 12) before the Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico game. You can view an interview with the superstar and witness the first pitch HERE.

“It’s just a blessing being here,” Daddy Yankee said. “I dreamt of being at this kind of event and being part of it. Baseball is part of my life. Besides being the global ambassador, I just want to share this sport with the entire world.”