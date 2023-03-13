Adam Sachs Named To Lead Entertainment, Comedy & Podcasts Programming for SiriusXM

LOS ANGELES, CA(CelebrityAccess) – SiriusXM has named former Team Coco President Adam Sachs to expand his role at the satellite radio company. He will now serve as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Entertainment, Comedy, and Podcasts Programming. He will report to Chief Content Officer (CCO) Scott Greenstein.

The newly created role brings podcasts together with its entertainment and comedy programming. The company said in a statement that it was done to streamline “all audio programming across entertainment and talk, regardless of distribution method, to better serve both our talent and our listeners.”

Sachs joined the company in May through its acquisition of Team Coco, comedian and TV talk show host Conan O’Brien’s podcast company. In addition, Sachs worked as an angel investor, startup advisor, and CEO of Midroll Media, the parent company of Earwolf, Howl.fm, Midroll, and Stitcher, which SiriusXM bought for $325 million in 2020.

“Adam is a leader who has developed more than one podcast company into a top content network with groundbreaking talent and scaled revenue streams,” Greenstein said in a statement. “In this new position, he’ll play a critical role in continuing to grow our premium portfolio of comedy and entertainment programming on SiriusXM and our industry-leading podcast network.”

The news comes after SiriusXM said it was cutting approximately 8% of its workforce. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jennifer Witz announced the layoffs via a company memo, citing the company’s “new phase.” Witz also said that “nearly every department across SiriusXM will be impacted.”

“We believe the new operational design will allow us to move faster and more effectively as we take on new challenges across our business,” Witz wrote.