This is Not a Drill ~ Beyoncé Has Announced the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ For 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Watch out Ticketmaster – Beyoncé is coming for your platform! Queen Bey has announced her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour today (February 1).

Mrs. Carter will kick off the US leg of her tour in Philly on July 12 and will hit cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, NYC, and Atlanta, among others. The tour is in support of her latest critically-acclaimed dance album, Renaissance (September 2022).

This will be Bey’s first tour since hitting the road with Mr. Carter (Jay-Z) on their On the Run II shows in 2018.

The 28-time Grammy winner just recently completed a show in Dubai, where she sang two decades of hits to celebrate the opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal Resort. She did not sing any songs off of the Renaissance album during her hour long performance in the UAE, where homosexuality is still illegal. The show was a controversial topic of conversation as Queen Bey received $24m to headline the invite-only, celebrity, influencer, and journalist-filled event.

The full tour itinerary is available on Bey’s official website HERE along with ticket information.

Beyoncé:

05-10 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

05-14 Brussels, Belgium @ Baudoin Stadium

05-17 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

05-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Murrayfield

05-23 Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light

05-26 Paris, France – Stade de France

05-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur

05-30 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur

06-06 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

06-08 Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium

06-11 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

06-15 Cologne, Germany – Rheinenergiestadion

06-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – JC Arena

06-21 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

06-24 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

06-27 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy

07-08 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

07-09 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

07-12 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

07-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

07-17 Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium

07-20 Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

07-22 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

07-26 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

07-29 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

08-01 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

08-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Stadium

08-05 Washington, DC – FedEx Field

08-09 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

08-11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

08-16 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

08-18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

08-21 St Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

08-24 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

08-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-30 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

09-02 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

09-13 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

09-18 Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

09-21 Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

09-23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

09-27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome