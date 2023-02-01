This is Not a Drill ~ Beyoncé Has Announced the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ For 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Watch out Ticketmaster – Beyoncé is coming for your platform! Queen Bey has announced her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour today (February 1).
Mrs. Carter will kick off the US leg of her tour in Philly on July 12 and will hit cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, NYC, and Atlanta, among others. The tour is in support of her latest critically-acclaimed dance album, Renaissance (September 2022).
This will be Bey’s first tour since hitting the road with Mr. Carter (Jay-Z) on their On the Run II shows in 2018.
The 28-time Grammy winner just recently completed a show in Dubai, where she sang two decades of hits to celebrate the opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal Resort. She did not sing any songs off of the Renaissance album during her hour long performance in the UAE, where homosexuality is still illegal. The show was a controversial topic of conversation as Queen Bey received $24m to headline the invite-only, celebrity, influencer, and journalist-filled event.
The full tour itinerary is available on Bey’s official website HERE along with ticket information.
Beyoncé:
05-10 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
05-14 Brussels, Belgium @ Baudoin Stadium
05-17 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
05-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Murrayfield
05-23 Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light
05-26 Paris, France – Stade de France
05-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur
05-30 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur
06-06 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium
06-08 Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium
06-11 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome
06-15 Cologne, Germany – Rheinenergiestadion
06-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – JC Arena
06-21 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
06-24 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
06-27 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy
07-08 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
07-09 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
07-12 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
07-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
07-17 Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium
07-20 Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
07-22 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
07-26 Detroit, MI – Ford Field
07-29 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
08-01 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
08-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Stadium
08-05 Washington, DC – FedEx Field
08-09 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
08-11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
08-16 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
08-18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
08-21 St Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
08-24 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
08-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
08-30 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
09-02 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place
09-13 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
09-18 Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
09-21 Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
09-23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
09-27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome