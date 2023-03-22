Allen Kovac’s Indie Label Better Noise Music Announces New Hires & Promotions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – One of the leading indie music labels, Better Noise Music (BNM), founded in 2006 by industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac has announced several new hires and promotions across the company’s global offices in NYC, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. BNM was named Billboard’s No. 1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and No. 1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint in 2022 after a very successful year.

Promotions:

Trish Sterling – Sterling was promoted to Vice President (VP), Marketing from her position as Senior Label Manager.

Claudia Mancino – Mancino was elevated from her prior role as the UK and Europe Promotions Manager to International Director of Press and Promotion.

Harris Masood – Masood joined BNM in 2013 as a Finance Manager and has worked his way up the ranks to SVP, Finance before landing his current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Chekesha McCalla – McCalla was internally promoted to VP, of Finance from her role as former Director of Financial Operations.

Additional promotions include Dan Sears to Director of Production and Michael Filippone to Finance Manager.

BNM President, Dan Waite commented on the promotions and new hires: “As Better Noise Music expands in both roster, territories and consumption of our artists’ music, to be able to promote from within is testament to the development of the teams within Better Noise Music. We attract world-class artists to our label who benefit from our US and international offices, and our global approach to radio, touring, and streaming. Additionally, the new hires are learning the Better Noise Music artist development way, and their contributions are already visible and tangible.”

New Hires:

Michael Lombardi – Lombardi has been appointed Head of Production and Development. Lombardi co-produced and starred in BNM’s film production company, Better Noise Films’ recent release titled, The Retaliators. He also directed and co-produced recent music videos and digital content for the label’s past and current acts including Papa Roach, Motley Crue, The Hu, and more.

Additional new hires include former SONY employee Paolo Bettaglio as Senior Director of Digital Marketing and Audience Growth, Elise Nye as Senior Manager of Digital Marketing and Audience Growth, Chandler Booth as Marketing Manager, and Liam Kay as Production Coordinator.

“The promotions and new hires come on the back of once again being the top mainstream rock label and imprint,” says Better Noise Music COO Steve Kline.

“Our commitment to A&R, artist development, marketing, and data analysis along with our strategic partnerships across radio give us the unique recipe for success that makes us the leading label in rock with highlights such as Asking Alexandria celebrating their first-ever No. 1 single, ‘Alone Again,’ in 2021 after signing with Better Noise earlier that year and having our long-time artists Five Finger Death Punch break rock chart records by landing ten consecutive No. 1’s at Mainstream Rock Radio with 2022’s ‘Welcome To The Circus,’ their 15th No. 1 single overall.”