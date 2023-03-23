Darius Rucker Announces Riverfront Revival Music Festival Lineup With Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses, Greensky Bluegrass, & More

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) – Back for its second year, the Riverfront Revival Music Festival has announced its impressive 2023 lineup curated by Darius Rucker, presented in partnership with ExploreCharleston, and produced by SRE Entertainment. The festival will take place at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 – 8.

The 2023 lineup will be headlined by Rucker and the Turnpike Troubadours, with performances by Band of Horses, Greensky Bluegrass, and Lainey Wilson. Attendees will also hear the sounds of Niko Moon, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Drivin N’ Cryin, Megan Moroney, Wilderado, Cha Wa, Elvie Shane, Yesterday’s Wine, Carter Faith, Wayne Graham, Randall Fowler, Haley Mae Campbell, Emily Curtis and Grayson Little.

Music will play across two stages from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. Gates will open at noon each day. Riverfront Revival will also feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry’s best food, libations, art and culture along the beautiful backdrop of the Cooper River.

Fans can snag a limited number of presale tickets starting at $170 for General Admission and $525 for VIP (plus taxes and fees; layaway plans are available starting at $25) by visiting RiverfrontRevival.com and signing up for the e-newsletter to receive a presale code automatically. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale to the public this Friday (March 24).

“We were overwhelmed with the support and attendance of our first Riverfront Revival and are thrilled to bring the festival back for more fans to enjoy,” says SRE partner Rob Lamble.

Rucker adds, “Charleston’s hometown spirit was on full display last year and showed us what a local music festival meant to this community. We know 2023 will be an even greater experience for fans, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

In addition, the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Rucker has raised millions of dollars throughout his career for the hospital where his late mother was a nurse.