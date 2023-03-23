Kobalt Adds Lindsey Lanier and Desi O’Meara to Global Creative Team

NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt announced Wednesday (March 22) the addition of two new creatives to its global publishing team, Lindsey Lanier, Vice President (VP) of Creative, and Desi O’Meara, Director of Creative.

Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of West Coast Creative, Jamie Kinelski, said, “With her incredible experience, passion for music and respect across the industry, the addition of Lindsey further enriches our creative team. Having her come onboard is a huge win for our writers as we continue to distinguish Kobalt as a leading creative destination.”

Vice President, Creative Melissa Emert-Hutner, “We are thrilled to have Desi join Kobalt’s New York-based A&R team. He’s a true champion of music creators, with an impressive history of doing A&R at Columbia Records and management. With Desi’s focus on electronic and pop, he is a strong asset for Kobalt and a welcomed addition to our team!”

Lanier, who will be based out of Los Angeles, began her career in music at Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). During her 11 years there, she worked her way up from assistant to creative executive, working with talents such as Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, Blackbear, Childish Gambino, YG, and others. Most recently, she was part of the Motown Records team as VP of A&R, working with Vince Staples, Smino, and others.

O’Meara, based out of New York, is a seasoned music industry professional with over ten years of experience in A&R. He began his career at Island-Def Jam before becoming Director of A&R at Columbia Records/SONY Music. During his time at Columbia, O’Meara played a crucial role in identifying, signing, and overseeing the creative development of artists such as Dove Cameron, Kaskade, Frenship, and Phoebe Ryan, while fostering relationships with songwriters, producers, and managers. He also spent a year working abroad with Sony Sweden’s A&R team in Stockholm, gaining knowledge and experience working with Scandinavian artists and songwriters.

Lanier said, “I am so excited to join the creative team at Kobalt. For so long, I have been a fan of this company, this team and the incredible roster of global talent across all genres. My entire career has been built on my passion for discovering and nurturing talent, and I am honored to be able to continue to do that here. I’d like to thank Jamie, Alison, Jeannette, and Laurent for the opportunity to bring that passion and my experience to this innovative and technology-powered music company.”

Said O’Meara, “I am delighted to be joining Kobalt, a company known for its dedication to music creators and its innovative tech. I am also honored to join such a talented creative team and privileged to work alongside individuals who share my passion for music and songwriters. I have long admired Kobalt’s commitment to service and transparency, and I am grateful to Laurent, Jeannette, Alison, and Melissa for their confidence and support. I look forward to contributing to the team and helping to empower music creators with the resources they need to succeed.”