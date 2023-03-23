Brooklyn’s Superbloom Has Announced a June 9 Release Date for ‘Life’s a Blur’

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Brooklyn’s own alternative rock band, Superbloom, has announced a June 9 release date for their new album, Life’s a Blur.

The quartet – made up of Dave Hoon (vocals/guitar), Tim Choate (guitars), Brian DiMeglio (bass), and Matteo Dix (drums), has released the EP’s first single, “Head First,” which is now streaming HERE.

Superbloom introduced themselves with 2020’s Level Head, followed by their 12-track debut album, Pollen. The record, mixed by Joe Reinhart and Mastered by Will Yip, received critical praise from such outlets as Consequence, Brooklynvegan, and Atwood Magazine and garnered radio airplay from BBC Radio 1, Australia’s Triple J, Los Angeles’ KCRW, and others.

Life’s a Blur is a mindful progression from 2021’s breakthrough debut. The songs that make up the forthcoming EP have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reaches greater depths of sound with dynamic, varied vocals and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, tones, and infectious, bouncy rhythms that made their debut successful.

The new album was produced by Superbloom and recorded by DiMeglio (Bartees Strange, Quinton Brock) at Brooklyn Recording Paradise with mixing and mastering by Zach Tuch (Touché Amore, Cafuné’s ‘Tek It,” Silverstein). The album art is by Houston-based psychedelic collage artist Patrick Turk.

The band has announced an album release show at NY’s Brooklyn Made for June 10. Tickets are available HERE with additional show details TBA.

Superbloom has played several festivals such as Aftershock, Rockville, Louder Than Life and The Fest, and has shared stages with Dead Sara, Webbed Wing, Dune Rats, Chastity, Slow Crush, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, and others.