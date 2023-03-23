Pulse Music Group Signs Turnstile in Joint Venture With Rick Rubin’s American Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pulse Music Group has signed the hardcore punk band Turnstile to a worldwide publishing deal via a joint venture (jv) with American Songs, founded by legendary music producer Rick Rubin – announced via Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse; and Michael Goldberg and Isaac Heymann, A&R, American Songs. The deal encompasses the band’s entire song catalog. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Turnstile – comprised of Brendan Yates, Franz Lyons, Daniel Fang, and Pat McCrory – has become one of the biggest, most uniformly beloved bands in the hardcore genre, earning them nominations in three different categories at this year’s GRAMMY Awards: Best Rock Song (“Blackout”), Best Metal Performance (“Blackout”) and Best Rock Performance (“Holiday”).

The Baltimore, MD-based band’s star continues to rise thanks to 2021’s stellar Glow On album and the rave reviews they have received for their highly regarded live performances. Glow On, the band’s third studio album and breakout LP produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mastodon), debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and was named by RollingStone as No. 8 on its list of the Best 50 Albums of 2021. The band is currently on tour and is also tapped to support Blink-182 on the North American leg of their 2023 arena tour throughout May, June and July. In addition, Turnstile has over 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Cutler commented: “We have been waiting a very long time for the next great rock band to emerge and feel very fortunate that we will get to work with Brendan and the band. Welcoming Turnstile to our PULSE Music Group roster is a great example of what we set out to do creatively when we formed our joint venture with Rick Rubin. We’re proud to welcome Turnstile to our roster and to partner with American Songs to publish culturally impactful talent.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome Turnstile to our American Songs family,” said Heymann and Goldberg of American Songs. “We look forward to helping their limitless expansion.”

Formed in 2015, the American Songs jv with Pulse Music Group established an initial music publishing client roster for music industry icon Rubin. Clients include GRAMMY-winning producer and artist Kaytranda (Mary J. Blige, H.E.R.), GRAMMY nominee El-P (Run the Jewels), multi-platinum producers Chad Hugo (Neptunes) and Romil Hemnani (Brockhampton), and critically acclaimed artists including Kevin Abstract, Jean Dawson, Charley Crockett, Colter Wall, Marcus King and Freddie Gibbs.