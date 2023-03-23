Songwriting Legend John Sebastian Selects AMR Songs As Home For His Catalog

WOODSTOCK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Songwriting legend John Sebastian, co-founder of The Lovin’ Spoonful, announced today (March 23) he has sold his catalog interest to AMR Songs (AMR), a full-service, global indie music publishing, rights management, and catalog marketing company founded by industry veteran, Tamara Conniff, AMR CEO, and professional Steve Reinstadlter, AMR CFO.

In the deal, AMR acquired an interest in Sebastian’s entire catalog, including his publishing and artist royalties from hits by The Lovin’ Spoonful, including: “Daydream,” “Summer in the City,” “Do You Believe in Magic,” “Younger Girl,” “You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice,” and “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?” among others. The catalog also features his 1975 self-penned hit, “Welcome Back,” the theme to the iconic sitcom Welcome Back Kotter.

“AMRs’ involvement in my catalog, and specifically the enthusiasm I’m feeling from Tamara Conniff about this material, will ensure that my songs will keep singing for a good long time,” states Sebastian.

“John Sebastian is one of the most prolific songwriters and artists in music history, and we are honored that he has chosen AMR Songs to be caretakers of his works. We’re passionate about his music and will work tirelessly to preserve his legacy and ensure the songs are exposed to new audiences for generations,” said Conniff.

In the past year, AMR has also acquired the catalog of Grammy-winning international reggae band SOJA, as well as select interests in music publishing, producer and artist royalties from hundreds of celebrated songs across multiple genres, including works recorded by Brantley Gilbert, Boston, Carly Simon, Celine Dion, Charlie Daniels, Eminem, Enrique Iglesias, James Arthur, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Juanes, Kane Brown, Leona Lewis, Lil Wayne, Linda Ronstadt, Little River Band, Luke Combs, Pitbull, Pure Prairie League, Samantha Mumba, Westlife, and Yandel, and more.

AMR has signed global music publishing deals with award-winning producer, writer and multi-instrumentalist Erik Janson and Australian artist and soul man EJ Worland, who will also release new music under AMR’s label.